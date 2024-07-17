School Board Rewards Teacher Longevity

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – The Katy Independent School District trustees approved a plan to reward classroom teachers for staying in the profession with a benchmark years of service one-time lump sum payment — occurring on the anniversary of each fifth year teaching service. The vote happened during the boards special meeting on Tuesday, July 16, 2024.

The payment occurs every five years of teaching service as outlined in the payment schedule below.

During a time of vast teacher shortages throughout the state and country, the Board’s vote was designed to recognize teachers for their years of committed service in teaching.

“The Board wanted to do something in appreciation of our hard-working classroom teachers that would go above and beyond their salary increase, and recognize their service and loyalty to the district, and while staying within our current budget constraints,” said Victor Perez, Katy ISD Board President. “This program is a starting point, and our goal is to enhance it and maintain it for the long haul."

Under the approved plan, Katy ISD classroom teachers will earn a one-time lump sum payment at each benchmark year of service beginning at year five, as outlined in the chart below.

In recognizing the work and contributions of all Katy ISD employees, Board President Perez also emphasized that Trustees appreciate and value the many other critical staff positions that contribute to the success of Katy ISD.

“As a result, this past May the Board approved a 3% salary increase for 2024-2025 across the board for all teachers and staff,” he added. “The thrust of this new program, however, is to recognize and retain our front-line teachers.”

All Katy ISD classroom teachers will receive the benchmark years of service lump sum payments, regardless of whether their service years were completed in Katy ISD or another district. The lump sum payments are earned at the completion of the benchmark year of service, and upon return to the classroom.