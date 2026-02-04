Katy ISD assistant principal honored with regional award

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A Katy ISD assistant principal has been named the 2026 Region 4 Assistant Principal of the Year by the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association.

Amanda Faubion, assistant principal of Kilpatrick Elementary, received the peer-based honor recognizing assistant principals across the state's 20 TEPSA regions who demonstrate exceptional leadership and foster excellence for prekindergarten through eighth-grade students.

"Amanda has been instrumental in fostering a supportive and vibrant learning environment in her school community. We are honored to celebrate her leadership and unwavering commitment to ensuring Texas students thrive," said TEPSA Executive Director Harley Eckhart.

One regional assistant principal of the year will be selected as the 2026 National Assistant Principal of the Year for Texas. The national award, supported by Horace Mann, recognizes leaders committed to excellence through programs meeting students' academic and social needs, strong community ties with parents and businesses, high expectations for staff and students, and exceptional leadership in school programs.

Honorees will be recognized June 8 at the Legacy Leaders Celebration at the Round Rock Kalahari.