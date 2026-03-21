Katy ISD Artists Claim 13 Spots at HLSR School Art Auction, Garner $540,000 in Sales

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – Katy ISD student artists captured 13 spots in the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo School Art Auction, with their works selling for a combined $540,000.

The HLSR School Art Program drew more than 200,000 entries from across Texas. Of those, 4,300 advanced as finalists, 796 were named winners and 90 pieces were selected for the auction. Katy ISD students claimed 13 of those auction spots, including two 3D premium selections.

"This achievement speaks to the extraordinary talent, creativity and dedication of our students and the strength of our fine arts programs," said Laura Simoneaux, Katy ISD assistant director of fine arts. "To have this many students recognized at the highest level, in one of the most competitive art programs in the nation, is remarkable. We are incredibly proud of how our students continue to represent Katy ISD with excellence on a statewide stage."

Selected artworks are displayed in the Hayloft Gallery during the rodeo and featured in the HLSR online gallery.

The Katy ISD students selected for the auction are:

Silvana Orozco Mongui, Cinco Ranch High School, "Dinner at the Flower Meadow"

Victoria Zhou, Jordan High School, "Leaning Into Speed"

Maggie Truong, Jordan High School, "Caught on Your Way"

Emmelyn Lewis, Jordan High School, "Vowed In Two Spirits" (3D premium selection)

An An Nguyen, Seven Lakes High School, "Horsehair Illusion"

Claire Dai, Taylor High School, "Carousel Ride" (3D premium selection)

Corina Avila, Tompkins High School, "Wistful Watchers"

Phoebe Cho, Tompkins High School, "Seeing Double"

Yuexuan Han, Tompkins High School, "Silent Affection"

Smriddhi Jariwala, Tompkins High School, "Barreling To Victory"

Jeana Jeong, Tompkins High School, "A Buck Above The Bull"

Ramanika Madineni, Tompkins High School, "A Rooster's Resplendence"

Neha Pagidi, Tompkins High School, "Her Moment"

Avery Shakour, Tompkins High School, "Freedom's Gate"

Sophia Shi, Tompkins High School, "Bonds Unbroken"

See the gallery of winners from Katy ISD