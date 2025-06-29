Katy school board approves teacher raises, but rejects veteran teacher bonus plan

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The Katy Independent School District board of trustees approved a compensation plan Monday that gives substantial raises to teachers but rejected a proposal to provide bonus payments to veteran educators.

The raises are not unique to Katy as many of them are funded by the state for teachers across Texas.

Key outcomes:

New teachers (1st-2nd year) : $2,500 stipend funded by Katy ISD

: $2,500 stipend funded by Katy ISD Mid-career teachers (3rd-4th year) : $2,500 increase through House Bill 2 pool Teacher Retention Allotment (approximately 3.8% of midpoint salary)

: $2,500 increase through House Bill 2 pool Teacher Retention Allotment (approximately 3.8% of midpoint salary) Veteran teachers (5th year+) : $5,000 increase through HB 2 Teacher Retention Allotment (approximately 6-7.5% of midpoint salary)

: $5,000 increase through HB 2 Teacher Retention Allotment (approximately 6-7.5% of midpoint salary) All other non-administrative staff : 3% increase (1.3% from HB2 funding, 1.7% from Katy ISD funding)

: 3% increase (1.3% from HB2 funding, 1.7% from Katy ISD funding) Administrators: 3% increase funded by Katy ISD

The board voted 6-1 to approve pay increases funded largely by state money, with all district employees receiving increases ranging from 3% to 7.5%. Board member Mary Ellen Cuzela voted against the plan, citing the absence of continued funding for teacher retention stipends—a program that launched last year but needed annual board reauthorization to continue.

“The district already recognizes teachers on their five year anniversaries, they get a lapel pin,” she said. “I would like to see the district give them some cash when the budget allows, and our budget does allow.”

Most of the teacher raises approved on on Monday come from House Bill 2's Teacher Recruitment Allotment, which provides state funding for teachers with three or more years of experience. The state legislation does not include funding for first- and second-year teachers. Katy ISD added a locally-funded stipend for those beginning teachers.

Pay raise breakdown:

First- and second-year classroom teachers: $2,500 stipend (district-funded)

Third- and fourth-year teachers: $2,500 increase (state-funded)

Fifth-year and beyond teachers: $5,000 increase (state-funded)

Support staff (custodial, transportation, cafeteria, clerical): 3% increase (1.3% state-funded, 1.7% district-funded)

Administrators (coaches, assistant principals, principals): 3% increase (district-funded)

The raises represent a 6% to 7.5% salary increase for most teachers, according to board member Mary Ellen Cuzela.

Veteran Bonus Plan Fails

The veteran bonus proposal failed 4-3, with Mary Ellen Cuzela, Amy Thieme and Morgan Calhoun voting in favor, while Lance Redmon, Rebecca Fox, Dawn Champagne and James Cross voted against.

The board rejected Cuzela's proposal to reinstate a "benchmark years of service" program that would have provided one-time bonus payments to veteran teachers every five years.

Proposed veteran bonuses:

20-year teachers: $1,000

25-year teachers: $1,750

30-year teachers: $2,000

Program cost: $1 million annually

Teachers affected: About 1,200 this year

During public comments, former board president Victor Perez urged trustees to approve the veteran bonus program, calling it "a $1 million item out of a $1.1 billion budget" that shouldn't be controversial. He said the district could afford the program, saying it would benefit about 1,200 teachers this year.

"By not carrying this program forward, you would be denying these great experienced educators these bonuses," Perez said. "This will be on top of the $5,000 raise funded by the state."

"This is a very special thank you that changes the more experience you have and the longer you stay with our district," Cuzela said, arguing the $1 million program was already budgeted and would help the district compete for teachers.

"We spent a $1 million plus on police cars, that we needed - it's important - but we barely had any discussion on that, and teachers are that much more important," Cuzela added.

Board member Dawn Champagne opposed the veteran payments, saying they excluded too many employees and created divisions among staff. She noted that only about 10% of all district employees would benefit from the program in any given year.

"Whether you're a para or a bus driver or a principal or a custodian or a police officer or someone who works in maintenance and operations, they all contribute to the success of the student," Champagne said.

Teacher Retention Focus

Board member Morgan Calhoun noted that teachers are leaving the profession statewide, not just in Katy, so the teacher retention bonus is purposely designed to focus specifically on retaining teachers. Calhoun also argued the veteran bonus payments would give Katy ISD a competitive advantage in recruiting and retaining teachers.

"If there is a way for us to step out and say, 'Hey, we do things differently in Katy. This is why Katy is different,'" Calhoun said.

Board member Rebecca Fox countered that the district already attracts teachers because of its reputation and support systems, not just compensation.

The compensation plan takes effect for the 2025-26 school year. Board President Lance Redmon noted the district has historically avoided policies that separate different employee groups, citing past negative experiences with selective benefits.

Athletic Stipend Debate Postponed

Cuzela also raised concerns about disparities in athletic coaching stipends, noting that assistant coaches for non-football sports earn significantly less than football assistant coaches. She cited volleyball as an example, saying assistant volleyball coaches earn less than half what football assistant coaches receive despite similar season lengths.

The board postponed discussion of athletic stipend adjustments until July or August.