Katy ISD Approves $90 Million in Bond Construction Projects for Five Schools

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Katy ISD trustees approved construction contracts and budgets for five bond-funded projects at their October meetings, with work scheduled to begin as early as this month.

The projects are part of the district's $806 million bond package approved by voters in November 2023.

Junior High No. 19

The new campus on Schilpf Road will accommodate 1,600 students with an estimated cost of $60 million. Construction is scheduled from summer 2026 through June 2028.

Re-roofing projects

Exley Elementary School, 21800 Westheimer Parkway, will receive new windows, exterior sealants and a multilayered roofing system with an estimated cost of $2.64 million. Work is scheduled from early 2026 through summer 2026.

West Memorial Elementary School, 22605 Provincial Blvd., will receive new windows, exterior sealants and a multilayered roofing system with an estimated cost of $1.92 million. Work is scheduled from early 2026 through summer 2026.

Elementary school renovations

Trustees approved amended contracts for renovations at McRoberts and Hayes elementary schools to allow purchase of long-lead materials and keep design development on schedule.

McRoberts Elementary School, 3535 N. Fry Road, will receive refreshed interiors, site access improvements, new library and music space layouts, modernized classrooms and restrooms, and a dedicated special education wing. The estimated cost increased by $5.5 million to $18.3 million. Construction is scheduled from November through late 2026.

Hayes Elementary School, 21203 Park Timbers Lane, will receive HVAC repairs, site access improvements, and relocation of the library, music rooms and special education spaces. The estimated cost increased by $4.5 million to $19.5 million. Construction is scheduled from November through late 2026.