KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Katy Independent School District has selected veteran educator Tanya Heard to lead Morton Ranch Junior High School as its new principal, bringing more than two decades of educational leadership experience to the Katy ISD campus.

Award-Winning Elementary Principal Transitions to Middle School Leadership

Heard brings over 25 years of educational experience to the role, most recently serving as principal at Rylander Elementary School for three years. Under her leadership, the campus earned high performance ratings from the Texas Education Agency, and she received recognition as Texas PTA Elementary Principal of the Year.

Known for developing professional learning communities focused on student achievement and educator growth, Heard frequently presents at state and national education conferences.

"I'm honored to continue to serve Katy ISD in this capacity at Morton Ranch Junior High School and look forward to partnering with students, families and staff to build on the campus's strong foundation," Heard said. "My goal is to ensure that every student and staff member feels seen, supported and challenged always to reach their full potential."

Extensive Background in Katy ISD and Fort Bend ISD Schools

Her background includes leadership roles across all grade levels, serving as assistant principal at both Mayde Creek High School in Katy ISD and L.V. Hightower High School in Fort Bend ISD. She also directed Katy ISD's secondary summer school program and has expertise in curriculum management, staff development and campus improvement initiatives.

Superintendent Ken Gregorski praised the selection, saying Heard has proven her commitment to fostering academic environments where students thrive.

"Principal Heard has consistently demonstrated her dedication to creating strong learning environments where each student is prepared to succeed," said Katy ISD Superintendent Dr. Ken Gregorski. "I am confident that, under her leadership, students will continue to excel, and staff will be inspired each day to give their best to our Morton Ranch Junior High Mavericks."

Advanced Degrees in Education Administration and Management

Heard earned her mid-management certification in educational administration from the University of Texas at Arlington, along with a master's degree in organizational management and human resources. She holds dual bachelor's degrees in psychology and biology education.

She assumes the position July 14, succeeding Dr. Frederick Black, who is leaving the district for other educational opportunities.