Katy ISD Adds Fall Break to School Calendars After Community Survey

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The Katy ISD Board of Trustees approved an amendment to the 2026-27 instructional calendar and adopted the 2027-28 instructional calendar, both of which include the addition of a fall break in October.

These actions followed extensive community feedback, which demonstrated strong support for a fall break.

Key Dates for the 2026-27 School Year

First day of school: Aug. 12, 2026

Fall break: Oct. 9-13, 2026

Staff and student holiday: Feb. 15, 2027

Spring break: March 8-12, 2027

Last day of school: May 26, 2027

Early graduation option for seniors removed

Key Dates for the 2027-28 School Year

First day of school: Aug. 11, 2027

Fall break: Oct. 8-12, 2027

Spring break: March 13-17, 2028

Last day of school: May 24, 2028

Katy ISD says its instructional calendars meet all state requirements which mandate at least 75,600 operational minutes. Elementary and junior high campuses operate for 437 minutes per day, while high school campuses operate for 447 minutes per day.

Last month, the district surveyed parents, students and staff to gather feedback on calendar options. The district says survey results indicated a clear preference for including a fall break, and the board considered that input during its decision-making process.

