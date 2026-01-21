Katy ISD Adds Fall Break to School Calendars After Community Survey

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The Katy ISD Board of Trustees approved an amendment to the 2026-27 instructional calendar and adopted the 2027-28 instructional calendar, both of which include the addition of a fall break in October.
These actions followed extensive community feedback, which demonstrated strong support for a fall break.
Key Dates for the 2026-27 School Year
- First day of school: Aug. 12, 2026
- Fall break: Oct. 9-13, 2026
- Staff and student holiday: Feb. 15, 2027
- Spring break: March 8-12, 2027
- Last day of school: May 26, 2027
- Early graduation option for seniors removed
Key Dates for the 2027-28 School Year
- First day of school: Aug. 11, 2027
- Fall break: Oct. 8-12, 2027
- Spring break: March 13-17, 2028
- Last day of school: May 24, 2028
Katy ISD says its instructional calendars meet all state requirements which mandate at least 75,600 operational minutes. Elementary and junior high campuses operate for 437 minutes per day, while high school campuses operate for 447 minutes per day.
Last month, the district surveyed parents, students and staff to gather feedback on calendar options. The district says survey results indicated a clear preference for including a fall break, and the board considered that input during its decision-making process.
The Katy ISD 2026-2027 Instructional Calendar
The 2027-2028 Katy ISD Instructional Calendar