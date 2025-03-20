Katy Homeschool Resource Expo Welcomes Families Seeking Educational Alternatives

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The Katy Area Homeschool Resource Expo will provide essential information and networking opportunities for families exploring homeschool education options April 10.

The free event, hosted by the Katy Association of Christian Homeschoolers, runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Church of the Holy Apostles, 1225 Grand Parkway South, Katy, TX 77494.

Attendees can discover curriculum options, extracurricular activities and educational resources for all homeschooling levels. The expo offers connections with local homeschool groups, support networks and co-ops.

"Katy Association of Christian Homeschoolers (KACH) was founded to support and encourage fellow homeschooling families in and around Katy, Texas," the group's website says. "We do that by encouraging the formation of small groups to meet member needs and interests, we are a conduit for field trips, and most of all we provide a forum for homeschool parents to announce opportunities, ask questions, and seek prayer from other Christians.

Currently the group says it has more than 150 families who are members.

Educational workshops will address homeschooling strategies, organization techniques and high school graduation requirements.

The expo welcomes all families interested in homeschooling alternatives, with no membership requirements for attendance.

