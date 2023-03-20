Katy ISD prekindergarten registration for 2023-2024 begins April 3

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Online registration for the Katy ISD Prekindergarten program begins Monday, April 3, 2023.

Parents must complete the online registration process in order for their child to be screened for program eligibility. The registration form will be available via the Katy ISDPowerSchool Enrollment website the morning registration begins.

“The Texas Prekindergarten program was established by state legislature with the intent of providing early learning experiences to students who are most in need,” said Heather DeVries, Director of Intervention Programs at Katy ISD. “The goal of the Katy ISD Prekindergarten program is to mitigate the impact of certain at-risk characteristics, thereby assisting students to become school-ready when they enter kindergarten.”

Parent information webinar sessions will take place on Tuesday, March 21 (in English) and Thursday, March 23 (in Spanish). Webinar links can be found on the Katy ISD Prekindergartenwebsite the day of the session, and recordings will be available following the event.

The Katy ISD Prekindergarten program follows the state Pre-K guidelines, which focus on oral language development, reading and math readiness, as well as science and social studies knowledge and skills. Information about the Prekindergarten preregistration and eligibility requirements can be found by visiting the Katy ISD Prekindergarten website.

Prekindergarten classes will be held at the following campuses:

English Speaking Classes: Alexander, Bear Creek, Bethke, Bryant, Campbell, Cimarron, Creech, Davidson, Exley, Faldyn, Franz, Golbow, Griffin, Hayes, Holland, Hutsell, Jenks, Katy, Kilpatrick, King, Leonard, Mayde Creek, McElwain, McRoberts, Morton Ranch, Nottingham, Pattison, Randolph, Rhoads, Rylander, Schmalz, Shafer, Stanley, Stephens, Sundown, West Memorial, Wilson, Winborn, Wolfe, Wolman, Wood Creek, and Youngblood elementary schools.

Spanish Speaking Classes: Bear Creek, Campbell, Faldyn, Fielder, Franz, Hutsell, Jenks, King, McElwain, McRoberts, Memorial Parkway, Morton Ranch, Rhoads, Rylander, Schmalz, Stephens, Sundown, Williams and Wilson elementary schools.