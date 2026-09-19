Jordan High students learn to tap for ambitious production of ‘Anything Goes’

FULSHEAR, Texas (Covering Katy News) – Fulshear-area audiences attending Jordan High School’s production of “Anything Goes” in October will see plenty of tap dancing on stage.

What they may not realize is that most of the students doing it had never tap danced before August.

Nearly 80 students are involved in the cast and crew of the Jordan Theatre Company’s production of the Cole Porter musical, which will be performed Oct. 2-3 and Oct. 16-17.

Students began preparing before the school year started with a weeklong tap-dance intensive designed to get them ready for a musical known for its large dance numbers.

The production is the largest and most challenging musical the Jordan Theatre Company has attempted in its seven years, according to information provided by the theater company.

A Broadway classic built around music and dance

Jordan is performing the 2022 revision of the Broadway classic, with music and lyrics by Cole Porter and a book by P.G. Wodehouse, Guy Bolton and Howard Lindsay.

Set aboard the ocean liner SS American, “Anything Goes” brings together an unusual collection of passengers whose romantic pursuits, disguises and schemes drive the comedy. The story features mistaken identities, love triangles, gangsters, showgirls and physical comedy.

Tap dancing is a prominent part of the show, particularly in its large ensemble numbers. The musical includes some of Porter’s best-known songs, including “Anything Goes,” “I Get a Kick Out of You” and “You’re the Top.”

Jordan’s cast and crew have dedicated approximately 150 hours to rehearsing the production.

The scale of the show extends backstage as well. The production includes 245 costumes for its cast of students.

Six performances scheduled

Jordan Theatre Company will present six performances:

Oct. 2: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Oct. 3: 2 and 7 p.m.

2 and 7 p.m. Oct. 16: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Oct. 17: 2 and 7 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for the general public and $10 for students and seniors.

Reserved seating is available in advance online, and general admission tickets will be sold at the door.

Tickets are already on sale through the Jordan Theatre Company’s online ticketing system. You select the performance you want and then choose your reserved seats.

Buy tickets for “Anything Goes”

Prices: Adults are $20 plus fees online; students and seniors are $10 plus fees. General-admission tickets are also available at the box office for $20 for adults and $10 for students and seniors, with no fees. Reserved seating is sold online only.