Jordan High School teacher honored at Astros game

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – Jordan High School’s Divya Kaushal, who teaches algebra and physics and coaches the school’s Academic Decathlon team was honored on the field at Minute Maid Park prior to a recent game against the Kansas City Royals.

Kaushal and nine other Houston area teachers were recognized as part of this year’s Honeywell Hall of Fame STEM & Robotics Teachers Awards. In addition to the pre-game recognition, each teacher received tickets for family and friends, a gift package from the Astros and Honeywell, and a $2,000 donation from the Astros Foundation.

× 1 of 3 Expand Katy ISD Divya Kaushal on the jumbo screen at Minute Maid Park × 2 of 3 Expand KATY ISD Jordan High School’s Divya Kaushal holds a $2,000 check from the Astros Foundation. × 3 of 3 Expand Katy ISD Jordan High School teacher Divya Kaushal on the field at Minute Maid Park. Prev Next

“I truly love my role as an educator and the fact that I'm able to create a positive difference in the lives of our young generation,” Kaushal said. “This is a profession I chose after completing my education, and one that is in sync with my favorite quote - do what you love and love what you do - originally attributed to Confucius and later quoted by Steve Jobs, which is very close to my heart."

Kaushal was nominated by a parent and selected for her commitment to excellence in teaching, creativity and innovation in the classroom, leadership, and her contributions to student achievement and affinity for STEM.

Kaushal has 25 years of experience in education, including 10 years with Katy ISD. In addition to her work as a classroom teacher and team coach, she participated in the National Science Foundation Research Experience for Teachers at Texas A&M University this summer. During the program, she conducted research on machine learning and smart system design, completing a paper on its application in high school STEM education.