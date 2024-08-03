Jordan High School Graduates Place at National Educators Competition

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Jordan High School Class of 2024 graduates Madeline Tecson and Ashlyn McGuire placed at this year’s national Educators Rising Competition in Washington, D.C., and toured the White House, local museums, and historical landmarks while visiting the nation’s capital.

Students who are interested in a career in education compete in the Educators Rising National Competition where they are asked to demonstrate their knowledge, skills, and leadership in education. The Jordan graduates qualified for the competition through the Texas Association of Future Educators.

Jordan is the only KISD school with an active TAFE chapter and therefor it was the only campus to represent the district at the national competition.

Madeline and Ashlyn secured second and third place, respectively, in the Interactive Bulletin Board category. They demonstrated to judges how they would utilize their boards in the classroom and offer differentiated instruction to meet their students’ diverse needs.

× Expand Katy ISD From Left: Jeannie Knierim, Ashlyn McGuire and Madeline Tecson at the White House.

“Congratulations to Madeline and Ashlyn for representing not just Jordan but also Katy ISD at such a prestigious conference,” said Jeannie Knierim, Career and Technical Education Director for Katy ISD. “It’s impressive to see Jordan advance to the national competition in their first year of participation.”

Leading up to the national competition Madeline qualified in both events she competed: Interactive Bulletin Board and Teacher Created Materials. Ashlyn qualified for Nationals in Interactive Bulletin Board and received a gold medal for being in the Top 5 in State in Impromptu Lesson which is a State Only event.

Madeline will be attending the University of Houston, where she plans to major in education. Ashlyn will be attending the University of Texas at Dallas and plans to major in speech pathology.

Educators Rising is dedicated to building the next generation of highly-skilled educators, guiding young people from high school into their teaching careers. For more information, visit educatorsrising.org.

Visit educatorsrising.org to learn more.