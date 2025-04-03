Houston Community College Opens New Agricultural Greenhouse at Katy Campus

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Houston Community College recently celebrated the opening of a new state-of-the-art greenhouse facility at its Katy campus, located at 22910 Colonial Parkway, expanding educational opportunities for agricultural science students in the Greater Houston area.

The Nancy Dillon Itz Greenhouse, named for philanthropist and HCC Foundation Board Chairman David Itz's late mother, will serve as a hands-on learning laboratory where students can propagate, nurture and grow plants while developing vital agricultural skills.

Students in HCC's Agricultural Horticulture program will gain practical experience in plant biology, sustainable agriculture, crop production, horticulture techniques, and environmental science through this modern educational facility.

"It completes the science lab experience outside of the classroom, preparing students for careers in modern agriculture and environmental science," said Chris Qualls, program manager for Horticulture.

Houston Community College's Agricultural Greenhouse on its Katy campus.

The program, long established at HCC's Northwest College, has expanded through strategic university and community partnerships, offering enhanced career opportunities for Houston-area students interested in agriculture careers.

Dillon Itz worked in various agricultural sectors in San Antonio and was known as an innovator in the industry. Her son David, whose daughter is an HCC alumna, expressed appreciation for the college's community impact and workforce development initiatives.

"I am very impressed with HCC's size and breath of subject matter," said Itz. "It's not just about that but also how HCC impacts our community across Houston and in Katy."

The greenhouse will also support Texas Master Gardeners certification programs through HCC's partnership with Texas A&M University's AgriLife organization, furthering agricultural education in the region.

"It is special to us because it's opportunity to get back into the community," said Jess Johnson, manager of Texas Master Gardens Harris County.

HCC's Agriculture and Horticulture program has also established a partnership with Sam Houston State University allowing concurrent enrollment in university courses, creating educational pathways for students pursuing advanced degrees in agricultural sciences.

"We would like to thank the Itz Family for their continued contribution to HCC and for making this milestone at the Katy campus possible," said HCC Northwest College President Zachary Hodges.

The greenhouse project, in development for more than three years, completes the first phase of development at the Katy campus and represents HCC's commitment to innovative educational facilities and sustainable agricultural practices in Houston's western suburbs. the ribbon cutting was held March 19, 2025.