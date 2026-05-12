Houston City College, Tesla sign workforce training partnership; first graduates headed to Brookshire megafactory near Katy

STAFFORD, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Houston City College reinforced its commitment to workforce education on Monday when the school signed a partnership agreement with Tesla.

HCC and Tesla signed a formal partnership agreement to train local workers for careers in advanced manufacturing, marking the occasion alongside the program's first 12 graduates on Monday at HCC's Stafford campus.

Officials from both organizations signed a Memorandum of Understanding formalizing a collaboration that has already produced results, and announced plans to expand enrollment to 250 students through the remainder of the year.

The 12 graduates earned certificates of completion through HCC's Industrial Maintenance and Advanced Manufacturing curriculum, demonstrating proficiency in maintenance, troubleshooting and industry safety standards. All 12 are expected to work at Tesla's Megafactory Texas in Brookshire, where the company produces Megapack 3, its utility-scale energy storage unit.

× Expand Dennis Spellman Program graduates attended the ceremony marking the formalization of the HCC partnership with Tesla.

Under the MOU, HCC and Tesla jointly developed curriculum, shared resources and created direct training pathways for participants.

"This partnership reflects Houston City College's commitment to building strong industry connections that create meaningful career opportunities for our students and community," said HCC Chancellor Margaret Ford Fisher. "By partnering with Tesla, we are taking a leading role in meeting the demands of today's advanced manufacturing industry for our region."

Javier Corral Astorga, Tesla's Director of Megafactory Operations, spoke before a crowd of roughly 100 people that included HCC faculty, business leaders and local elected officials.

"We are proud to partner with Houston City College to help prepare the next generation of manufacturing professionals," Astorga said. "We're excited about creating opportunities for individuals to gain the technical skills and real-world experience needed to support the rapidly growing advanced manufacturing sector."

HCC Board of Trustees Chair Eva Loredo called the collaboration "the future of workforce education — aligning classroom instruction with hands-on industry experience to create direct pathways into high-demand careers." She also credited Board Vice Chair Sean Cheban with helping establish the connection that led to the partnership.

Tesla's Megafactory Texas is located in Brookshire, on the western edge of Fort Bend and Waller counties.

In March 2025, Covering Katy News broke the story about Tesla coming to Waller County and the two tax abatement deals that allowed that to happen. Read our story here.

× Expand Dennis Spellman The memorandum of understanding signed by HCC and Tesla on Monday, May 12, 2026.

The Memorandum of Understanding signed on Monday says the following:

HOUSTON CITY COLLEGE AND TESLA, INC. Memorandum of Understanding MAY 12, 2026

BE IT KNOWN THAT

Houston City College and Tesla, Inc. have entered into this Memorandum of Understanding to establish a collaborative partnership advancing workforce development, technical training, and career pathways in advanced manufacturing, electric vehicle technology, and sustainable energy. This agreement reflects a shared commitment to provide industry-aligned education, hands-on learning, and access to high-demand careers, while strengthening the regional workforce and supporting economic growth.

The authorized representatives of the Parties have executed this Memorandum of Understanding in duplicate originals, each an original. The Parties expressly agree that an electronic copy of this Memorandum is also considered an original.

Signatures: Margaret Ford Fisher, Ed.D. Chancellor Houston City College Date: May 12, 2026 Fernando Javier Corral Astorga Director of Megafactory Operations Tesla, Inc. Date: May 12, 2026