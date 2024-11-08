Freeman Family Educator Reflects on the Honor of a School Bearing Her Family’s Name

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The Katy Independent School District opened Freeman High School, welcoming students for the very first time. Named in honor of the Freeman family, the high school becomes the district’s 10th, paying tribute to a family that has long been woven into the fabric of the Katy community.

The school’s namesake, Lynn Freeman, taught at the University of Houston-Victoria for over a decade and has inspired countless students who have gone on to become educators themselves.

“I was honored, amazed; I have a lot of students who are principals and teachers, who were my students and a lot of them wrote and spoke on behalf of my family,” Freeman said. “It was an honor to have so many people write letters and talk to the school board who were my students.”

Freeman’s connection to Katy runs deep. Her family settled in the area in 1898, making a lasting impact on Katy’s agricultural landscape as rice growers and cattle ranchers. As one of the early families of the town, the Freemans were instrumental in building the community, dedicating themselves to education and local schools. W.E. and Mae Belle Freeman, the great-grandparents of Lynn’s husband, were especially committed to passing down the importance of education, a value that shaped generations of their descendants. Today, six generations of Freemans have been part of Katy ISD, with the newest generation currently enrolled.

Grace Lin, a professor at UHV, praised the family’s legacy. “I am so excited because the Freeman family was one of the pioneers who came to the Katy area and has made a big impact with Katy ISD,” she said. “This is a very deserved recognition for the family, and we were so lucky to have her come to our school.”

Lynn Freeman’s own career began in Katy, where she taught science before pursuing higher education. She attended Tulane University for her bachelor’s degree, earned a master’s at Prairie View A&M, and completed her doctorate in education at the University of Houston—all while helping with the family ranch. Freeman reflected on her path, saying, “I was told I was a good teacher when I was a teaching assistant. For agriculture, it’s the perfect job because the agriculture calendar and the education calendar are the same.”

In 2005, Freeman joined UHV’s faculty and helped launch the Victoria Online Initial Certification for Educators (VOICE) program. Previously, she taught at the University of Houston for 12 years, where she contributed to developing the Pedagogy for Urban and Multicultural Action program. Though retired, she remains active on several education and community boards and proudly represents Freeman High School.

Reflecting on the school’s dedication, Freeman expressed her gratitude. “I am so grateful and flattered from all of the support,” she said. “It has been an honor.”