Fort Bend ISD Fights Lawsuit from Former Superintendent Whitbeck

SUGAR LAND, Texas (Covering Katy News)— Fort Bend Independent School District will seek dismissal of a defamation lawsuit filed last week by former Superintendent Christie Whitbeck, saying it fulfilled all financial obligations under her retirement agreement.

"It is regrettable that the district's former superintendent has chosen to sue the district and trustees who believed a leadership change was in the district's best interest," Fort Bend ISD Board President Kristin Tassin said. "The district has paid Dr. Whitbeck every penny of a very generous severance package. Apparently, she now has second thoughts about what she agreed to and wants to get even more taxpayer money from the district. It is disturbing to me that the district will have to spend taxpayer funds and divert time and resources from educating students to defend against this groundless lawsuit."

Whitbeck's lawsuit, filed on the one-year anniversary of her departure, claims trustees David Hamilton and Sonya Jones, along with former board president Judy Dae, breached her retirement agreement by making unauthorized public comments about her resignation.

Under the agreement, the district paid Whitbeck's salary as superintendent emeritus through July 2024 and contributed about $320,000 to her retirement accounts, plus a joint payment of $32,607.92 to Whitbeck and an attorney.

District legal counsel plans to seek reimbursement of legal costs in addition to dismissal.

Whitbeck served as superintendent from October 2021 until December 2023.