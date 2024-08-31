Former Trans Student Speaks in Favor of Katy ISD Library Book Policy

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The Katy Independent School District Board of Trustees voted 5-0, with two abstentions, to update the District's library book policy to prohibit books in the elementary and junior high schools that promote or adopt gender fluidity. The policy allows such books at the high school level with parental consent.

The revision, made at the Aug. 26 school board meeting, also requires all vendors, including those who conduct book fairs at Katy ISD to comply with the district's new policy when working with Katy ISD.

Although many people spoke, with some harshly criticizing the board's conservative majority, one woman stood out. In under 90 seconds, she shared her compelling story with a calm demeanor, free of anger or resentment.

Emelie Schmidt, 25, was there to urge the board to vote for the policy. She is a woman who began transitioning to male while in high school and told the board that the process turned her life upside down. Now no longer identifying as transgender, she is married and speaks out against the belief that a person's gender can be fluid.

"As a child, I was groomed to be trans, said Texan Emelie Schmidt who went to Port Neches-Groves High School near Beaumont. My school had a huge part in this," Schmidt said. "Growing up, I was always a tomboy and didn't quite fit in with the girls. Trans-focused media led me into having gender dysphoria when I was around 14 years old."

Schmidt said her life only became more complicated.

"Soon my whole life became surrounded by trans everything. This made me believe that my body was wrong and needed fixing with hormones and surgery," she said.

The Katy ISD School Board policy FA Local, which had already been approved, prohibits "gender fluidity" content in classrooms and instructional materials. The new board policy extends that prohibition to library books.

The change of board policy governs school libraries by adding the following text:

"No materials in elementary and junior high libraries shall contain material adopting, promoting, or supporting gender fluidity as defined in Local Policy FA. Material in any high school library collection that adopts, supports, or promotes gender fluidity requires parental opt-in for student access."

A second new section of the policy, addressing on-campus book fairs, states: "All vendors selected by the District shall adhere to the District's library guidelines and Board Policy. This includes vendors and fundraisers selected for book fairs or the distribution of literature."

Current board policy FA defines "gender fluidity" as any belief, theory, or ideology that:

Espouses the view that gender is merely a social construct;

Espouses the view that it is possible for a person to be any gender or no gender (i.e., non-binary);

Espouses the view that an individual's biological sex should be changed to "match" a gender different from that person's biological sex; and

Supports hormone therapy or other medical treatments or procedures to temporarily or permanently alter a person's body so that it "matches" a gender different from that person's biological sex.

"The focus and rationale for the proposed policy amendments is that gender fluidity materials are complex, potentially confusing and should be addressed with parental guidance, and are therefore not educationally suited for the lower grades," school board President Victor Perez said. "The material is difficult to understand and potentially invades the sphere of parents."

Trustee Dawn Champagne spoke against the policy, but when it was time to go on the record and vote, she abstained. Champagne expressed concern that the policy may burden librarians, who have many different types of literature to consider when stocking their shelves.

"Is Winnie the Pooh a boy or girl?" she asked.

Champagne also said she was concerned that the school district could be sued.

More than 30 speakers, including Schmidt, voiced their opinions on the change, with 13 in favor and 19 opposed.

Schmidt argued that the district should prioritize the mental and physical health of its students.

"All I ever really needed was for someone to tell me that it's OK to be a tomboy, but instead, I was walked down a path of suicidal ideations and anxiety due to media like these books that you have available to children," Schmidt said. "I am here to ask you why you want to teach children that their bodies are wrong."

Trustee Rebecca Fox also spoke against the policy, saying the district should focus on other issues. However, when it came time to put her concerns on the record, she she also chose to abstain.

"The discussion creates headlines and paints Katy ISD in a negative way," Fox said. "I am done talking about library books," she added, calling for the board to return its attention to other matters such as CTE education, the teacher retention bonus program, and other priorities. She said the policy was redundant and unnecessary.

One person who isn't done talking about the issue is Schmidt who has frequently told her story and asking pointed questions.

"I think parental consent is a step in the right direction, but if you keep these books available, I have to ask you, why do you want to teach children that self-hatred is normal? Why do you want to teach children that they have to chop off healthy body parts in order to be happy? And why did people like you tell me that I have to self-harm in order to be happy?" Schmidt said.

While Fox and Champagne abstained, trustees Perez, Amy Thieme, Morgan Calhoun, Mary Ellen Cuzela, and Lance Redmon voted for the policy.

Emelie Schmidt Statement to the Katy ISD School Board

Hi, I'd like to start off by thanking you all for your time. My name is Emily Schmidt. I'm 25, and I grew up and graduated not too far from here at PNG ISD. (The Port Neches-Groves ISD, near Beaumont TX.)

As a child, I was groomed to be trans. My school had a huge part in this. Growing up, I was always a tomboy and didn't quite fit in with the girls.

Trans-focused media led me into having gender dysphoria when I was around 14 years old. Soon my whole life became surrounded by trans everything. This made me believe that my body was wrong and needed fixing with hormones and surgery.

All I ever really needed was for someone to tell me that it's ok to be a tomboy, but instead, I was walked down a path of suicidal ideations and anxiety due to media like these books that you have available to children.

I am here to ask you why you want to teach children that their bodies are wrong.

I think parental consent is a step in the right direction, but if you keep these books available, I have to ask you, why do you want to teach children that self-hatred is normal? Why do you want to teach children that they have to chop off healthy body parts in order to be happy? And why did people like you tell me that I have to self-harm in order to be happy?