Former Fort Bend ISD Police Chief David Rider Named to Lead Katy ISD Police Department

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The Katy Independent School District has named David Rider, a 34-year law enforcement veteran, as its new police chief effective Feb. 17.

Experience

"Chief Rider's distinguished career in public education policing and his emphasis on relational law enforcement, with officers as co-educators in schools, is an excellent fit for Katy ISD," said Superintendent Ken Gregorski. "His extensive expertise in school-based law enforcement and his leadership experience in large-scale ISDs are unparalleled in our region."

Rider comes to Katy ISD from Fort Bend ISD, where he served as police chief since 2010, overseeing security for 79,000 students across 83 campuses. Before that, he spent nearly 13 years as assistant police chief at Austin ISD. He began his law enforcement career in 1991 as a patrol officer in Kingsville, Texas, where he was later promoted to corporal.

Education

He holds a bachelor's degree in psychology from Texas A&I University in Kingsville and a master's degree in criminal justice management from Sam Houston State University. He also completed the Bill Blackwood Leadership Command College in 1998.

Reaction

"I'm excited to join Katy ISD and build relationships throughout the department and with the stellar students, staff and community of this district," Rider said. "Our department will work every day to maintain a safe and secure environment for all Katy ISD learners and staff."