Estes Named New Principal of Kilpatrick Elementary

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Katy Independent School District Superintendent Ken Gregorski named Jessica Estes as the next principal of Kilpatrick Elementary on Thursday. She will assume her new role May 27.

Estes, who has served as an assistant principal at Kilpatrick since 2016, cited the school's legacy of academic excellence as a key reason she applied for the position.

"I am thankful for the opportunity to continue leading our team and students here at Kilpatrick," she said. "We have such amazing staff and I know that our students will continue to thrive."

Estes was recently named the district's 2025 Elementary Assistant Principal of the Year.

With nearly 20 years of education experience, all within Katy ISD, Estes began her career as a classroom teacher before being promoted to instructional coach and then campus administrator.

"Ms. Estes has demonstrated a strong commitment to fostering a positive school community and creating supportive learning environments for students," Gregorski said. "I'm confident she will do an excellent job leading Kilpatrick Elementary and building on its proud legacy of excellence."

Estes earned a master's of education degree in instructional leadership and a bachelor's of science degree in academic studies, with honors, both from Sam Houston State University.

She replaces Malynn Rodriguez, who is retiring after 34 years in education.