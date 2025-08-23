Energy Executive Jack Moore Named New University of Houston System Chairman, Replacing Tilman Fertitta

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) – The University of Houston System Board of Regents selected Jack B. Moore, a veteran oil and gas executive, as its new chairman during an Aug. 21 meeting to oversee the University of Houston and its campuses in Katy, Sugar Land, downtown Houston and Clear Lake, replacing local billionaire and Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta.

Moore is the former chairman, CEO and president of Cameron International Corp. He joined the Houston-based energy services company in 1999 and was appointed president and CEO in 2008 and chairman in 2011. He handed off the president title to R. Scott Rowe in September 2014, and Rowe took over as CEO when Moore retired in October 2015. Moore remained chairman of Cameron until oilfield services giant Schlumberger Ltd. acquired it in March 2016.

Before joining Cameron, Moore worked for Houston-based Baker Hughes Inc., a major oilfield services company, for 23 years in various positions. He earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Houston and attended the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Moore to the UH System Board of Regents in 2018 and reappointed him to another six-year term in 2023. The Houston university system will have a $2.8 billion budget and enrollment of more than 70,000 students in fiscal 2026.

Restaurant magnate Fertitta was named UH System chairman in August 2014 but stepped down after being confirmed as U.S. ambassador to Italy and San Marino earlier this year.