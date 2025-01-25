Education Department Restores Local Control Over Age Appropriate Books

WASHINGTON (Covering Katy News)— The U.S. Department of Education announced Thursday it has dismissed 11 complaints about school districts removing books believed to be age inappropriate from libraries and rescinded related guidance that suggested such removals could violate civil rights laws.

"The department is beginning the process of restoring the fundamental rights of parents to direct their children's education," said Acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Craig Trainor.

The Office for Civil Rights will no longer investigate these claims a DOE statement said.

"The department adheres to the deeply rooted American principle that local control over public education best allows parents and teachers alike to assess the educational needs of their children and communities," Trainor said. "Parents and school boards have broad discretion to fulfill that important responsibility. These decisions will no longer be second-guessed by the Office for Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Education."