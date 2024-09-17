Dozens of Katy ISD Students Named National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Dozens of Katy Independent School District students have been named 2025 National Merit Scholarship semifinalists by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation. These students are among more than 16,000 semifinalists nationwide who will compete for more than 6,000 scholarships, totaling $26 million, as well as the prestigious title of National Merit Finalist.
“We are proud of these students and all that they have accomplished so far in being named National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists,” said Ronnie Edwards, Assistant Superintendent for School Leadership & Support. “Every year, we are able to count more Katy ISD students and this year we have nearly 100 students to celebrate.”
More than 1.3 million juniors nationwide entered the 2025 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2023 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT). The highest-scoring students in each state were named semifinalists.
To advance to finalist status, semifinalists must submit a detailed scholarship application highlighting their academic achievements, participation in school and community activities, leadership skills, employment, and honors. They must also submit SAT or ACT scores and an essay.
Katy ISD’s 2025 semifinalists will be honored at a district reception on Oct. 28. The full list of semifinalists by high school is as follows:
Cinco Ranch High School
- Victoria Do
- Orhan Dogan
- Ian Kang
- Dorothy Li
- Rohan Pandit
- Nathan Tran
- Di Wu
- Enhan Yuan
- Rachel Yun
- Michael Zhao
Jordan High School
- Keerthana Balusu
- Mae Chen
- Jaden Cherian
- Sripaad Gajula
- Inesh Gupta
- Arav Karnik
- Katie Leisy
- Sai Vedhik Puram
- Elaine Qu
- Surya Reddy
- Tristan Wardak
- Grace Zhang
Katy High School
- Allison Briggs
- Kyla Bruns
- Zachary Matthews
Seven Lakes High School
- Mohamed-Amin Abdalla
- Aditya Ayyappan
- Nikhil Bharadwaj
- Sania Chauhan
- Eddy Chen
- Enze Chen
- Xu Cheng
- Megan Chou
- Melody Cui
- Trisha Das
- Joseph Haddad
- Carolina Kusumanegara
- Anthony Li
- Evangeline Li
- Victor Liu
- David Lu
- Zekai Lv
- Leyla Mammadli
- Luc Andre Prieur du Perray
- Rounak Rai
- Siri Ramineni
- Alonso Ramos
- Krish Shah
- Samaira Srivastva
- Helene Su
- Vishal Surya
- Jonathan Sutjandra
- Akhil Vasudevan
- Dhairya Viramgama
- Richard Zhang
Taylor High School
- Aidan Henderson
- Daniel Jiang
- Ifedolapo Olotu
- Samara Syed
- Inigo Tucker
- Grace Wu
- Nolan Yee
- Daniel Yon
Tompkins High School
- Elkhan Agamirza
- Luisa Amir
- Manitej Boorgu
- Sahus Gupta
- Abigail He
- Madison Huang
- Alexander Knight
- Eesha Kodavatikanti
- Eric Li
- Andrew Liu
- Lilian Liu
- Alvin Mathew
- Grace Miao
- Athruv Mirmira
- Pratyush Prakash
- Roger Ramos-Morales
- Isaac Sun
- Leah Wu
- Jeremy Zhu