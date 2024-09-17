Dozens of Katy ISD Students Named National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Dozens of Katy Independent School District students have been named 2025 National Merit Scholarship semifinalists by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation. These students are among more than 16,000 semifinalists nationwide who will compete for more than 6,000 scholarships, totaling $26 million, as well as the prestigious title of National Merit Finalist.

“We are proud of these students and all that they have accomplished so far in being named National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists,” said Ronnie Edwards, Assistant Superintendent for School Leadership & Support. “Every year, we are able to count more Katy ISD students and this year we have nearly 100 students to celebrate.”

More than 1.3 million juniors nationwide entered the 2025 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2023 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT). The highest-scoring students in each state were named semifinalists.

To advance to finalist status, semifinalists must submit a detailed scholarship application highlighting their academic achievements, participation in school and community activities, leadership skills, employment, and honors. They must also submit SAT or ACT scores and an essay.

Katy ISD’s 2025 semifinalists will be honored at a district reception on Oct. 28. The full list of semifinalists by high school is as follows:

Cinco Ranch High School

Victoria Do

Orhan Dogan

Ian Kang

Dorothy Li

Rohan Pandit

Nathan Tran

Di Wu

Enhan Yuan

Rachel Yun

Michael Zhao

Jordan High School

Keerthana Balusu

Mae Chen

Jaden Cherian

Sripaad Gajula

Inesh Gupta

Arav Karnik

Katie Leisy

Sai Vedhik Puram

Elaine Qu

Surya Reddy

Tristan Wardak

Grace Zhang

Katy High School

Allison Briggs

Kyla Bruns

Zachary Matthews

Seven Lakes High School

Mohamed-Amin Abdalla

Aditya Ayyappan

Nikhil Bharadwaj

Sania Chauhan

Eddy Chen

Enze Chen

Xu Cheng

Megan Chou

Melody Cui

Trisha Das

Joseph Haddad

Carolina Kusumanegara

Anthony Li

Evangeline Li

Victor Liu

David Lu

Zekai Lv

Leyla Mammadli

Luc Andre Prieur du Perray

Rounak Rai

Siri Ramineni

Alonso Ramos

Krish Shah

Samaira Srivastva

Helene Su

Vishal Surya

Jonathan Sutjandra

Akhil Vasudevan

Dhairya Viramgama

Richard Zhang

Taylor High School

Aidan Henderson

Daniel Jiang

Ifedolapo Olotu

Samara Syed

Inigo Tucker

Grace Wu

Nolan Yee

Daniel Yon

Tompkins High School