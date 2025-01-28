Former Katy ISD Principal named to lead Royal Prairie Elementary

BROOKSHIRE (Covering Katy News)—Royal ISD has appointed Doreen Martinez as principal of Royal Prairie Elementary School, which is set to open in Fall 2025. Presently, Martinez is a junior high school principal in Channelview ISD, where she has worked since 2002.

Before going to Channelview, Martinez worked in different roles with several area school districts, including Angleton, Katy, Spring and Victoria. In Katy, Martinez worked as principal at Memorial Parkway Elementary from 2017-23, according to her LinkedIn profile. Martinez also worked as a field supervisor for Lamar University from 2020-22.

Martinez said her goal, or “way,” was to inspire, empower, and positively impact the lives of the children, staff and community she serves.

“I want to align all we do with Royal ISD goals and learn the Royal Way,” Martinez said. “I believe in the importance of goal-setting and helping children celebrate their success along the way.”

Superintendent Rick Kershner expressed his enthusiasm.

“Doreen is a perfect fit for Royal ISD, and her leadership will truly help us invest in our tomorrow,” Kershner said. “We are thrilled to welcome Doreen back to Royal ISD and look forward to her leadership as she prepares to open Royal Prairie Elementary School.”

The elementary school is the district's second elementary school. Royal ISD trustees voted to name the school Royal Prairie Elementary after receiving nominations for naming the campus.

Royal ISD named CTE District of Distinction

Royal ISD has been selected as a CTE (Career and Technical Education) District of Distinction by the Career and Technical Association of Texas. The recognition honors districts across Texas that demonstrate exemplary leadership, innovation, and a commitment to student success through high-quality CTE programs. This milestone is especially significant as it marks Royal ISD’s recognition during the inaugural year of CTAT’s CTE District of Distinction program.

The association created the program to recognize districts that excel in workforce readiness, foster innovation in CTE, and inspire others through their dedication to student achievement and community impact. Honored districts serve as statewide models of excellence, showcasing best practices and driving progress in career and technical education.

“Earning the title of CTE District of Distinction highlights the dedication and excellence of our educators, administrators, and students,” Superintendent Rick Kershner said. “We are proud to provide innovative, future-focused CTE programs that prepare our students for success in their careers.”