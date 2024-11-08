Cyber Security Conference held at UHV Katy

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The University of Houston-Victoria (UHV) recently became a hub for cybersecurity insights, bringing professionals from all around Greater Houston together at the UHV Katy campus for an immersive conference. Hosted by the Greater Houston chapter of the Information Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA), the event on October 25 was packed with engaging sessions and networking opportunities.

UHV students, faculty, and seasoned experts from the FBI, NSA, CISA, and private industry, dove into some of today’s most pressing cybersecurity issues. They tackled everything from artificial intelligence and nation-state cyber threats to the role of compliance in an increasingly digital world. It wasn’t just about theories; professionals shared real-world scenarios, giving attendees a unique, hands-on perspective on what’s happening in the field right now.

Daya Nand, an associate professor of cybersecurity at UHV and the driving force behind the event, was thrilled with how the conference unfolded.

“This year’s conference focused on education and its impact on the future of cybersecurity,” said Daya Nand, associate professor of cyber security at UHV. “It was a tremendous honor to be able to host the conference at UHV Katy and have the opportunity to put our students in contact with and learn from leaders in the industry.”

ISACA’s Houston chapter has long supported professional growth in cybersecurity, offering members a chance to sharpen their skills and connect with others in the field. This conference was no exception, giving participants valuable insights into topics like AI deepfakes, cyber threats, and critical infrastructure protection.

“This conference was an invaluable experience for everyone, especially UHV’s students and faculty," Nand said. "UHV’s cybersecurity program focuses on staying relevant with technology that is constantly changing and updating. This was a way to hear first-hand from those who work in the real world and see what they are facing every day.”

Karla DeCuir, UHV’s interim vice president for enrollment management, received an award from the ISACA Greater Houston Chapter, celebrating her dedication to cybersecurity education.

“It was truly an honor to receive an award by ISACA’s Greater Houston chapter, as well as to host this year’s conference,” DeCuir said. “We appreciate ISACA members’ continued support through class visits and panel discussion to help our students learn about the many career opportunities in cybersecurity.”

The ISACA chapter also announced a new micro-scholarship for UHV students, designed to support those interested in cybersecurity careers. This scholarship is seen as another step toward helping UHV develop skilled professionals who are ready to tackle the challenges of tomorrow’s digital landscape.