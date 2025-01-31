Creech Elementary Celebrates 25th Anniversary

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Current and former students and staff members gathered Monday to celebrate Creech Elementary School's 25th anniversary.

The event, which featured memorabilia displays spanning a quarter century, drew "Creechers" — as the school community members are known — to commemorate the institution's educational legacy.

"Our school truly is a family, and that starts with the family of our namesake, Betty Sue Creech," said Sally Gupton, principal of Creech Elementary. "Her children have ensured that our students and staff know about her, and her values are embedded in everything we do."

The school's Cosmic Chorale honor choir performed a new school song as attendees viewed historical displays from the past 25 years.

Notable attendees included Creech's daughter Susan Stormer and John Paetow, husband of Patricia Paetow, the school's first principal. Katy Independent School District leadership was represented by Board President Victor Perez, Vice President Amy Thieme, Secretary Mary Ellen Cuzela, and board members Dawn Champagne and Rebecca Fox.

Betty Sue Creech, born into a family of educators, began her career with Katy ISD in 1967. She taught language arts and reading at Katy Junior High for 28 years, earning recognition for her positive attitude and dedication to students.

The school, which opened in the 2000-2001 academic year, was the district's 19th elementary campus.