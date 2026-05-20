Katy ISD Names Principals at Four Campuses

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News)— Katy ISD has appointed four veteran educators to lead campuses across the district, effective May 26.

Karla Sanchez has been named principal of Franz Elementary, Aisha Montanez will lead McDonald Junior High, Erik Smith has been selected as principal of Morton Ranch Junior High and Tanya Heard has been named principal of Morton Ranch High School.

Karla Sanchez

Sanchez has more than 17 years of experience in public education, including 11 years in Katy ISD. Most recently, she served as assistant principal at Cross Elementary and previously held leadership roles at Sundown Elementary and Memorial Parkway Elementary.

"Joining the Firebird family is truly an honor," Sanchez said. "I am committed to fostering a campus culture where every student feels valued, families are meaningful partners and teachers are empowered and supported so that all children have access to high-quality instruction and opportunities to thrive."

Aisha Montanez

Montanez joins McDonald Junior High with more than 22 years of experience in public education, most recently serving as assistant principal at Taylor High School. She began her career as a business teacher, athletic coach and instructional technology specialist before transitioning into leadership positions. Her experience also includes roles in Lamar Consolidated ISD and Alief ISD.

"It is a privilege to join a campus with such a strong tradition of excellence, care and commitment to students," Montanez said. "I firmly believe strong schools are built through honest leadership and relentless belief in people."

Erik Smith

Smith has nearly 20 years of experience in education and most recently served as associate principal at Mayde Creek High School. He began his career as an English language arts and social studies teacher before moving into campus leadership.

"I am excited to join a campus with such a strong tradition of excellence and commitment to students," Smith said. "I believe every student deserves to feel valued, supported and challenged."

Tanya Heard

Heard transitions to Morton Ranch High School after serving as principal of Morton Ranch Junior High. During her 24-year career in public education, she has also served as principal of Rylander Elementary and held leadership positions in Katy ISD, Fort Bend ISD and Frisco ISD.

"I am deeply honored to join a campus with such a strong tradition of excellence, pride and community support," Heard said.

Superintendent Ken Gregorski praised the leadership experience and student-centered focus each principal brings to their new campus communities.

"These outstanding leaders are deeply committed to supporting students, building strong campus cultures and empowering teachers and staff," Gregorski said. "Their experience, passion and dedication to excellence will help ensure these campuses continue to thrive and provide unparalleled learning experiences for students and families."