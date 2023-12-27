Celebree School to open in Katy's Tamarron neighborhood

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Celebree School of Katy at Tamarron will open in mid-2024 at a new retail building at 3206 FM 1463 near Tamarron Crossing in Katy.

The school will serve 180 students aged six weeks to 12 years old in a 9,100 square-foot space with an additional 6,000 square feet of outdoor area.

Transwestern Real Estate Service's Crystal Allen and Loch Cook represented the Tejani Group in securing the lease. The Tejani Group owns the Katy franchise and has future expansion plans.

"We are so excited to embark on this multi-unit journey with them in the Greater Houston Area, this first one being in Katy, TX," said Celebree School founder Richard Huffman.

The school will provide infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs.

"We searched every opportunity in the various high-growth communities within the greater Houston area, and Tamarron is a flagship location for Celebree in so many ways," Allen said. "The demographics are perfect, and the building elevation is beautiful. We are excited to see the brand thrive in a modern space with natural light pouring through the full glass storefront. It is such a fresh take on the preschool experience."

Each school uses a customized program that addresses children's physical, social, emotional, and academic needs and follows applicable state guidelines.

"As a parent, I know how challenging it can be to find an early childhood education provider you trust – a place that's safe, feels like home, and where your child can thrive," said Salma Tejani of Tejani Group. "As active entrepreneurs part of a growth-driven company, we look to make meaningful partnerships, and we're delighted to have found that in Celebree and are so excited to bring it to our community here in Houston."

Celebree School was founded in 1994 in Maryland and launched its franchise program in 2019. The company currently has 26 corporate schools, 20 franchise locations, and more than 100 franchise licenses in various stages of development.

"We are so excited to embark on this multi-unit journey with them in the Greater Houston Area, this first one being in Katy, TX," said Celebree School founder Richard Huffman.