Katy School Board Candidates Tell Us Why They Want to be Elected

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – Early voting for the Katy ISD school board election begins today, April 22. We asked each candidate to summarize in 200 words or less, why they want to be elected, or re-elected to the school board. Below are their answers in alphabetical order by last name.

× Expand Covering Katy News, Katy ISD Left to right, top to bottom: James Cross, Kristohper Fields, Lance Redmon, Victor Perez, Tammy Reed.

Position 1: James Cross

I am a retired educator with 30 years of experience, finishing my career as the principal of one of the state's largest and highest-performing high schools. My profession and experiences as the leader of over 3,500 students and 300 teachers and staff will bring valuable input to the school board. I know what is needed in the classroom and on campuses. My wife, daughter, and son-in-law are all educators at elementary and junior high schools, so we have robust discussions about how board policies impact the different levels of schools. The role of trustee is to improve student success, so having an educator on the board would bring a voice that isn’t currently represented.

My role as a campus leader was to ensure that students achieved their highest potential while supporting and valuing the hard-working teachers who delivered world-class instruction in hundreds of classrooms daily. Working alongside families, business partners, and the district, we provided an award-winning educational experience for our students. I am proud to be a part of Katy and genuinely care for the children of our district, their families, the businesses, and stakeholders who depend on the continued excellence for which Katy ISD is known.

Position 1: Victor Perez (Incumbent)

I am a champion for conservative, common sense values. I am running for re-election to make Katy ISD the best school district it can be, and to stop a liberal takeover of our board.

I have three children that are products of Katy ISD, and four grandchildren currently in Katy ISD. I will continue to be a voice for parents, support educators with competitive pay, and protect students from sexually explicit materials, and educationally unsuitable materials that promote liberal gender ideology.

My strong finance background brings a needed dimension to our board. Financial stewardship and oversight over the district’s $1.4 billion budget is a big responsibility. It is imperative we focus on the classroom – prioritizing our students, teachers, and support staff in terms of learning, teacher job satisfaction, and safety. I am not a career bureaucrat or district insider. I am not a “go along to get along trustee”. I am not a “rubber stamp”.

I support public education so we can increase compensation for our teachers and staff, fund the needs of our special education population, safety, and the growing career and technical training. Teachers are the most important factor, along with a partnership with parents, in student success.

Position 2: Kristohper Fields (Write In Candidate)

I’m not running for the school board because I’m trying to build a political career—I’m running because I believe our students are worth fighting for. Too many kids feel invisible in the very system meant to prepare them for life. I know what it feels like to be underestimated, overlooked, and told that the path to success isn’t meant for you. That’s why I’ve spent the past few years building programs that honor students for their resilience, creativity, and effort—especially the ones who don’t always fit the traditional mold.

I want to be elected because I see the gaps that others overlook—gaps in recognition, communication, equity, and support. I believe we need board members who don’t just attend meetings but listen to families, teachers, and students with compassion, urgency, and accountability. I want to amplify the voices that don’t usually make it to the table and ensure that every student, regardless of background, zip code, or academic standing, feels seen and supported.

Leadership isn’t about a title. It’s about who shows up when it matters most. And I’m ready to show up for our district, seven days a week, with a heart to serve, a record of action, and a vision that leaves no one behind.

Position 2: Lance Redmon (Incumbent)

I am running for reelection to continue serving the Katy ISD community with the experience and stability needed during these crucial times. As a lifelong resident of Katy ISD, a parent of three current students, and a business owner, I bring a unique perspective and dedication to the school board. My qualifications include two terms of service on the board, earning the Master Trustee designation, and actively participating in strategic planning and advocacy efforts.

I believe in fostering a collaborative environment where all voices are heard and respected. My vision for Katy ISD focuses on student achievement, supporting our educators and parents, and advocating for fair state funding. I am committed to ensuring that our district remains a place of excellence and opportunity for everyone. As a product of Katy ISD, I was blessed and provided with many opportunities. I want each and every student that comes through our district to have even more opportunities that I did.

Position 2: Tammy Reed

I want to be elected to the Katy ISD School Board because all students need to feel safe and supported in their classrooms. If students don’t feel safe learning will not happen. Houston is one of the most diverse cities in the United States, and Katy is just as diverse. Singling out a particular belief system is antithetical to public education and a violation of the constitution.

Additionally, teachers and librarians need to be heard and respected as the professionals they are. For too long teachers and librarians in our district have been silenced or ignored and it's time for that to change. We cannot succeed without their valuable insight into what goes on every day in our schools. We should be utilizing their expertise instead of shunning or vilifying it.

Finally, teachers need their legally mandated planning time and the special education supports necessary for all of their students to be successful. If we do not support our teachers we will lose them. And teachers talk to each other. It will be harder to recruit new teachers to replace the ones who leave because they don’t feel heard. Take care of all of our students and teachers and we can maintain Katy’s reputation as one of the premier districts in the state.