Calvin Nelms Charter Schools names Class of 2025 valedictorian, salutatorian

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – Calvin Nelms Charter Schools announced its valedictorian and salutatorian for the Class of 2025 earlier this month.

Valedictorian Adam Joseph Thompson will attend the University of Houston to study electrical engineering. During his time at Calvin Nelms, Thompson participated in chess, theater arts and track while earning membership in the National Honor Society and Science Olympiad.

Salutatorian Daniel Nguyen Tran served as captain of the volleyball team and is a competitive piano soloist. He was also a member of the National Honor Society and plans to attend the University of Houston to study business management.

Calvin Nelms Charter Schools is located at 20625 Clay Road.