Biden Education Department suffers setback over school locker rooms and parental rights

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News)—Two Federal Judges issued temporary injunctions against implementation of the Biden Administration's new Title IX rule that critics says would open girls bathrooms, locker rooms and sports leagues to biological males.

While Katy ISD was not party to the legal battle it will benefit because the school district will be allowed to continue its gender policy that protects a parent's right to know if their child wants to transition genders, and ensures that bathrooms and locker rooms remain specific to a student's birth gender.

Federal Judge Reed O'Connor of the Northern District of Texas issued a preliminary injunction on Thursday, July 11, the same day the Amarillo federal court issued an injunction in a case brought by the State of Texas.

"This is more good news for Katy ISD and all school districts, said School Board President Vicor Perez, noting that Katy was one of the early school districts to create a policy for dealing with these complex issues.

"The ruling is consistent with and supports the policy, which was a forerunner, approved by our board last year," he said.

The Katy ISD gender policy implements the following rules:

Requires district staff to notify parents if their child requests to be identified as transgendered, change his or her name, or use different pronouns at school, except where prohibited by law or in cases of suspected parental abuse

Makes district restrooms, locker rooms, showers, and similar changing facilities specific to a person's gender at birth

Requires players on girls' teams to have been born female

Requires players on boys' teams to have been born male

Excludes gender fluidity content from the classroom and instructional material

The school board passed the parental rights policy in August 2023 on a four-to-three vote. Trustees Victor Perez, Morgan Calhoun, Amy Thieme, and Mary Ellen Cuzela voted for the policy, while Rebecca Fox, Dawn Champagne, and Lance Redmon voted against it.

Also Read: Biden Administration targets Katy parents' right to know

Following the implementation of the policy, the Biden Administration changed how it interprets Title IX, the 1972 federal civil rights law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in any school or any other education program that receives funding from the federal government. Then, the Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights used the new interpretation of the 52-year-old law to challenge Katy's parental rights policy and similar policies across the nation.

The Department of Education created a rule that said the protections afforded by Title IX, barring discrimination based on sex, also extend to sexual orientation and gender identity.

Federal Judge Reed O'Connor disagreed, pointing out that the rule "displaces the statutory language of 'on the basis of sex' with 'on the basis of gender identity.'"

Federal Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk of the Northern District of Texas agreed with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, ruling that Title IX prevents discrimination against women in places previously dominated by men. Yet, the Biden Administration was attempting to force Texas schools to have gender-mixed bathrooms, locker rooms, and other facilities based on gender identity rather than a student's sex at birth.

"Title IX protects women in spaces that were historically reserved for men," Kacsmaryk wrote. "In stark contrast, the Final Rule inserts men into the very Title IX spaces statutorily reserved to women."

Perez agrees and says that is why the board implemented the policy last year.

"It's about protecting girls from biological men using girls' facilities," Perez said.

He says its also about "protecting teachers and students from being required to use pronouns based on gender identity," Perez said. "This ruling also protects school districts from losing federal funding," Perez added.

Judges in Texas, Kansas, Kentucky, and Louisiana have rejected the Department of Education's argument that the policies are discriminatory. With Thursday's ruling, the Biden Administration has lost its battle to reverse gender policies in 15 states, including Texas.

"Joe Biden's unlawful effort to weaponize Title IX for his extremist agenda has been stopped in its tracks," Paxton said. "Threatening to withhold education funding by forcing states to accept 'transgender' policies that put women in danger was plainly illegal. Texas has prevailed on behalf of the entire nation."

Judge O'Connor asked the parties to provide further briefing about whether a stay of the rule is an appropriate remedy in this case. A stay would temporarily or indefinitely stop a proceeding.

Have Covering Katy News Coverage delivered to your inbox

Read more Covering Katy News