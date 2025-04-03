Benedictine Tutors' Academic Summer Camps in Katy: Classical Education for K-8 Students

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Benedictine Tutors, a well-established educational service with a decade-long presence in Katy, is now accepting students for its specialized academic summer camps designed to blend classical education with engaging activities for K-8 students.

Benedictine Tutors follows the classical education model with its emphasis on grammar, logic, and rhetoric stages, helping students build critical thinking skills and academic confidence. Their teaching philosophy is rooted in Western civilization's intellectual traditions, and students of all backgrounds are welcome to participate in their summer learning programs.

"Our academic summer camps are designed to prevent the summer slide while keeping students excited about learning," says Gina Riojas, founder of Benedictine Tutors. "We focus on core academic subjects including math, reading, writing, and science, preparing and providing a sneak peek into materials students can expect to encounter when they begin classes in the fall."

The summer programs aim to provide educational enrichment while maintaining an atmosphere of enjoyable discovery, helping Katy area students maintain and advance their academic skills during the summer months.

"We believe in meeting students where they are academically while encouraging them to reach their maximum potential," explains Riojas. "The Benedictine influence is seen in our balanced approach—we alternate between focused study and active learning periods to increase student engagement and knowledge retention. We keep students motivated with exposure to science labs, robotics, coding and creative writing too."

The overall goal is to make summer learning fun.

"Education doesn't need to stop when school lets out," Riojas says. "But it should feel different—more explorative and connected to the world students experience outside classroom walls. Our academic summer programs in Katy provide that perfect balance."

For more information on Benedictine Tutors' academic summer camps in Katy, parents of elementary and middle school students can visit their website at BenedictineTutors.com or contact their tutoring center at 24210 Westheimer Parkway in Cinco Ranch.

Summer "sneak peek" instructional sessions and SAT/ACT prep for high school students will also resume in June.

Riojas lives in the Katy area with her family and remains actively involved in the day-to-day operations of Benedictine Tutors, which has been serving the educational needs of the Katy community for more than 10 years with its classical education approach and personalized learning programs.