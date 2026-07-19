Aristoi Classical Academy Earns Third Straight Texas Cup for Excellence in Academics, Athletics and Fine Arts

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Aristoi Classical Academy has captured the Texas Charter Schools Athletic Association Athletic League (TCSAAL) Texas Cup Championship for the third consecutive year, capping another banner season across athletics, academics and fine arts.

The Texas Cup is awarded annually to the TCSAAL member school that earns the highest combined point total through competition in academics, athletics and fine arts throughout the school year.

According to Athletic Director Terry Boling, Aristoi finished with 61 points this year, the highest total in school history.

The championship was fueled by strong performances across multiple programs.

Aristoi claimed state championships in boys volleyball, girls flag football and large choir. The girls cross country team finished third at the state meet.

The school also won regional championships in varsity chess and girls soccer. Girls volleyball and boys baseball each finished as regional runners-up, while the boys cross country team qualified for the state championship.

Other notable accomplishments included co-division championships in boys flag football and girls basketball, as well as a girls singles tennis player advancing to the state finals.

Boling credited the achievement to the collective efforts of the school's students, coaches, teachers, fine arts directors, Booster Club, parent volunteers and families.

"This championship reflects the commitment, perseverance and excellence of our students, coaches, teachers, fine arts directors, Booster Club, parent volunteers and families," Boling said. "Congratulations to everyone who helped make history by bringing home our third consecutive Texas Cup Championship."

The three-peat continues a period of sustained success for the Katy-area classical charter school, which has consistently been among the top-performing schools in the TCSAAL across multiple competitive disciplines.