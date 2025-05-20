Aristoi Classical Academy Names Top Students, Prestigious Award Winner for 2025 Graduating Class

CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News) – Aristoi Classical Academy announced Therese Slowey as valedictorian and Kylie Clark as salutatorian for the class of 2025. Caroline Oppermann received the school's highest honor, the Aristoi Award.

× Expand Aristoi Classical Academy ‭ Therese Slowey, valedictorian Aristoi Classical Academy Class of 2025.

Slowey, who has attended the academy since fourth grade, is considering a science major after receiving acceptance letters from several colleges. She earned academic awards in Humane Letters, Rhetoric, Latin, Math and Science.

Slowey serves as Student Council president, belongs to the National Honor Society and participates in band and theater productions.

× Expand Aristoi Classical Adademy Kylie Clark, salutatorian for the Aristoi Classical Academy class of 2025.

Clark, an Aristoi student since kindergarten, plans to major in business with a human resources focus. The National Honor Society member earned recent awards in Statistics and Band. Clark plays French horn and trumpet, earning Region Band honors throughout high school. She serves as secretary for both the Latin Literature Club and her local 4-H chapter.

× Expand Aristoi Classical Academy Caroline Oppermann received Aristoi Classical Academy's highest honor, the Aristoi Award.

Oppermann, selected by faculty and administration for the Aristoi Award recognizing virtue and truth-seeking, will attend Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, on a volleyball scholarship. The National Honor Society president plans to major in criminal justice. Oppermann, who has attended Aristoi since fourth grade, received numerous academic and character awards during her high school career.