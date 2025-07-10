Aristoi Classical Academy names new superintendent

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Aristoi Classical Academy has appointed Jonathan Mueller as its new superintendent.

Mueller previously served as vice president for faculty affairs and instructor of Great Texts at The Saint Constantine School's Upper School and College, located in Houston.

"We were thrilled to welcome Mr. Mueller in June and are so excited for what the future holds under his guidance for our Aristoi Classical Academy community," said Board President Barbara Havlik. "We are delighted to partner with him in delivering a high-quality, tuition-free, classical education to our students."

Mueller holds a master's degree in liberal arts from Houston Christian University and graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor's degree in English literature from Biola University, where he was a member of the Torrey Honors College.

In addition to his leadership experience, Mueller co-created and led The Academy at Houston Christian University's junior high program, where students engage with Western classical texts and ideas.

Mueller's interests include traveling, exploring world cultures and languages, poetry, archery, aviation history and philology. He and his wife, Megan, have four children and are members of St. Matthias Anglican Church in Katy.

Aristoi Classical Academy has three campuses in the Houston area: Aristoi Katy Grammar, Aristoi Katy Logic & Rhetoric and Aristoi Cypress. The Cypress campus is located at 12332 Perry Road, The Katy Grammar school is at 5618 11th Street in Katy, and the Logic & Rhetoric campus (Grades 5-12) is at 5610 Morton Road in Katy.

Aristoi Classical Academy is a tuition-free public charter school offering a classical liberal arts education to students in grades K-12. They have a mission to provide an academically challenging education that encourages students to become responsible citizens of virtuous character.