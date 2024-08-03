Application for Free and Reduced-Priced Meals Now Open for 2024-25 School Year

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The application process for free and reduced-priced meals for the 2024-25 school year is now open at Katy ISD. Parents and guardians are encouraged to submit their applications as soon as possible to ensure their children receive meals without interruption.

Eligibility for the program is based on household income and size, and those who qualify can benefit from either free or reduced-priced meals. The program aims to assist families in need and ensure that all students have access to meals during the school day.

"We understand the importance of providing healthy meals to students, and this program helps to alleviate the financial burden on families," , said Donna Pittenger, Executive Director of Nutrition and Food Services in Katy ISD. "We urge all eligible families to apply promptly."

Applications can be submitted online through the school district’s website or in person at any school office. Assistance with the application process is available for those who need it.

For more information about the program and to access the application, visit the school district's website or contact the district office.

Applications should be completed by September 26, 2024, to ensure that families do not lose their eligibility status from last school year. A new application must be submitted each school year, even for families that have qualified for the program in previous years.

Students at the following campuses have access to free breakfast and lunch meals under the Community Eligibility Provision designation, and families at these campuses do not need to complete the application:

Bear Creek Elementary

Bethke Elementary

Cimarron Elementary

Faldyn Elementary

Franz Elementary

Golbow Elementary

Hayes Elementary

Hutsell Elementary

King Elementary

Leonard Elementary

Mayde Creek Elementary

McRoberts Elementary

Memorial Parkway Elementary

Morton Ranch Elementary

Rhoads Elementary

Schmalz Elementary

Stephens Elementary

Sundown Elementary

West Memorial Elementary

Winborn Elementary

Wolfe Elementary

Youngblood Elementary

Cardiff Junior High

Haskett Junior High

Katy Junior High

Mayde Creek Junior High

McDonald Junior High

Memorial Parkway Junior High

Morton Ranch Junior High

West Memorial Junior High

Mayde Creek High School

Morton Ranch High School

Opportunity Awareness Center

Visit www.KatyISDFoodServices.com to learn more about the program and for assistance in completing the application.