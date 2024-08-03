Application for Free and Reduced-Priced Meals Now Open for 2024-25 School Year

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The application process for free and reduced-priced meals for the 2024-25 school year is now open at Katy ISD. Parents and guardians are encouraged to submit their applications as soon as possible to ensure their children receive meals without interruption.
Eligibility for the program is based on household income and size, and those who qualify can benefit from either free or reduced-priced meals. The program aims to assist families in need and ensure that all students have access to meals during the school day.
"We understand the importance of providing healthy meals to students, and this program helps to alleviate the financial burden on families," , said Donna Pittenger, Executive Director of Nutrition and Food Services in Katy ISD. "We urge all eligible families to apply promptly."
Applications can be submitted online through the school district’s website or in person at any school office. Assistance with the application process is available for those who need it.
For more information about the program and to access the application, visit the school district's website or contact the district office.
Applications should be completed by September 26, 2024, to ensure that families do not lose their eligibility status from last school year. A new application must be submitted each school year, even for families that have qualified for the program in previous years.
Students at the following campuses have access to free breakfast and lunch meals under the Community Eligibility Provision designation, and families at these campuses do not need to complete the application:
- Bear Creek Elementary
- Bethke Elementary
- Cimarron Elementary
- Faldyn Elementary
- Franz Elementary
- Golbow Elementary
- Hayes Elementary
- Hutsell Elementary
- King Elementary
- Leonard Elementary
- Mayde Creek Elementary
- McRoberts Elementary
- Memorial Parkway Elementary
- Morton Ranch Elementary
- Rhoads Elementary
- Schmalz Elementary
- Stephens Elementary
- Sundown Elementary
- West Memorial Elementary
- Winborn Elementary
- Wolfe Elementary
- Youngblood Elementary
- Cardiff Junior High
- Haskett Junior High
- Katy Junior High
- Mayde Creek Junior High
- McDonald Junior High
- Memorial Parkway Junior High
- Morton Ranch Junior High
- West Memorial Junior High
- Mayde Creek High School
- Morton Ranch High School
- Opportunity Awareness Center
Visit www.KatyISDFoodServices.com to learn more about the program and for assistance in completing the application.