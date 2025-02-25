54 Katy ISD All-State Student Musicians Recognized By Trustees, District Leaders

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) — Following their outstanding performance at this year's Texas Music Education Association (TMEA) Clinic/Convention in San Antonio, Katy ISD's 2025 All-State musicians were honored by the Board of Trustees and district leaders during a special recognition ceremony held before the Board's regular February meeting.

This year, an impressive 54 students received All-State distinction – the highest honor a student musician can earn – in band, choir and orchestra. These talented young musicians join the elite top 3 percent of student musicians in Texas. Four students achieved particular distinction by ranking number one in the state on their respective instruments: Caleb Elrod (Katy), Leah We (Tompkins), Parham Vakili (Seven Lakes) and Brayden Sanchez (Jordan).

"The students represented Katy ISD exceptionally well at this year's convention, performing after just a few days of rehearsal with their counterparts from across the state," said Damon Archer, executive director of fine arts in Katy ISD. "They, and their teachers, are very deserving of the Board's recognition."

The journey to All-State recognition is rigorous and competitive. Each year, tens of thousands of students across Texas begin this process by auditioning through several rounds of competition. Those selected for an All-State ensemble earn the privilege of performing at the annual TMEA Clinic/Convention, showcasing their talents before thousands of attendees from across the country and around the world.

The district's strong showing at the state level reflects Katy ISD's ongoing commitment to excellence in fine arts education.