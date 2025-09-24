$289,000 Raised to Support Nursing Students at Katy, Sugar Land and UH Main Campus

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) – More than 140 supporters, faculty and students gathered to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the University of Houston Gessner College of Nursing, which serves students at the Katy, Sugar Land and main Houston campuses. The event, held at the Houston Country Club, honored the college's namesakes, Andy and Barbara Gessner.

UH Nursing Dean Reflects on College's Mission and Growth

"We are so grateful for all who believe in our mission of Nursing. Excellence. Period.," said Kathryn Tart, professor and founding dean of the college. "Our vision for greatness led us to pursue more programs, become a college, spread to all the campuses of the University and impact the critical shortage of qualified nurses in our region and state."

Anniversary Celebration Features Student Performances and Success Stories

Under the theme "A Decade of Dedication: Celebrating today, Investing in Tomorrow, Committed to the Future," the celebration featured student success stories, a historical timeline of accomplishments and performances by students from the UH Moores School of Music and the UH Spirit of Houston Marching Band.

Fundraising Event Supports Scholarships and Campus Facilities

The fundraising event generated more than $289,000 to support scholarships, simulation centers, the nurse-managed health clinic, endowments, tuition, textbooks and other student needs.

UH The University of Houston Gessner College of Nursing raised more than $289,000 at its recent dinner that also celebrated its 10th anniversary. UH KPRC 2 News health reporter Haley Hernandez served as master of ceremonies.

University Leadership and Deans Attend 10th Anniversary Gala

Notable attendees included Jack Moore, chairman of the UH System Board of Regents; Student Regent Adrian Caraves; UH President Renu Khator; UH Provost Diane Chase; Associate Vice President of UH Sugar Land and Katy Jay Neal; and deans from the colleges of business, optometry, education, law and the arts.

$240,000 Endowment Gift Announced for Houston Midtown Clinic

During the event, Tart announced a $240,000 endowment gift from Linda Comstock and her late husband, John, designated for operational expenses of the Gessner College's nurse-managed clinic in Houston's Midtown. The donation represents the clinic's first endowment.

KPRC Reporter Hosts Panel Discussion with Nursing Students

KPRC 2 News health reporter Haley Hernandez served as master of ceremonies. The program included a panel discussion with three students about their college experiences and the impact of scholarship support.

Student Shares Impact of Nursing Scholarships on Education

"Scholarships are critical not only financially, but they give students the privilege of time to dedicated to our studies," said Jarlis Hernandez, a junior in the College's Traditional Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program. "I know there are people behind these awards who are truly investing in my future, and that means a lot to me."

UH President Unveils Original Artwork for New Cougar Nursing Scholarship

University of Houston President Renu Khator joined Tart onstage to unveil a commissioned painting by Khator. The acrylic-on-canvas work, titled "Forever and Ever and Ever," depicts two cougars — a mother and cub — and inspired the newly announced 10th Anniversary Cougar Nursing Scholarship.

Gessner College Dean Thanks Supporters and Partners

"Each of you here has had role in supporting the Gessner College of Nursing – either administratively, through philanthropic foundations and private giving, or through our clinical affiliation agreements," Tart said. "Our profound thanks to every one of you. We would not be here without you."