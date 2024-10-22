Deysi Crespo leaving Katy Christian Ministries

CITY OF KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Deysi Crespo is stepping down as executive director of Katy Christian Ministries after nearly 17 years of service, which began as a volunteer. Her last day will be Monday, Oct. 28, 2024.

“My heart will always be with KCM, and I wish continued success," Crespo said. "I have enjoyed working with the staff, volunteers, and our wonderful community."

KCM has seen significant growth under Crespo's leadership over the past decade, expanding five-fold to more than 50 employees. Now operating across four locations, KCM serves individuals in 13 ZIP codes in the Katy area.

KCM's mission is to transform lives with an emphasis on alleviating poverty, addressing food insecurity, and providing immediate and long-term crisis interventions, the KCM website says.

Under Crespo's leadership, KCM achieved the top 4-Star Rating from Charity Navigator and accreditations from GuideStar, Better Business Bureau of Greater-Houston, and the Evangelical Council of Financial Accountability, all which validate transparency, ethical standards of responsible stewardship, and outcomes-driven approach.

In May 2019, Katy Christian Ministries received the Harvey Response award from The Houston Food Bank for its quick response and relief work after the Hurricane Harvey, even with KCM itself being flooded during this major storm.

“The Board of Directors would like to thank Deysi for her dedication and commitment to KCM throughout her years of service, wishing her much happiness and success in her future endeavors,” the board said in a press release.

Deysi is a mother of two, son Steven and daughter Dominique. She has been married to Rom Crespo, Ed.D., for over 20 years.

To show appreciation for Crespo's service, an open house will be held Monday, Oct. 28, from 3 to 5 p.m. at KCM, 3506 Porter Road, Katy.