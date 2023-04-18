David Temple's former mistress, now ex-wife, testifies at murder sentencing trial

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) - Heather Scott was having an affair with David Temple when his pregnant wife was murdered in their Katy home in 1999. They later got married and then divorced.

Temple's first conviction was thrown out because a judge ruled the prosecution withheld evidence. Temple was convicted again, but the jury could not agree on his punishment. So now, a third trial is being held to determine the sentence for his murder conviction.

Scott took the stand Monday and told jurors the following:

In 18 years of marriage, Temple never talked about the murder.

She received a bouquet of roses from Temple on Valentine's Day, 33 days after the murder of Belinda Temple.

She could not remember key dates.

Family spokesman Andy Kahn is skeptical of Scott's difficulty remembering key dates, even though the murder is more than two decades old.

"This is her third time testifying, so this is not something new," Khan said.

It's unknown if Temple's son will testify in his father's defense as he has done previously.

Testimony is expected to continue through the week, with the jury deliberating Temples's fate by next week.