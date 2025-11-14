Danielle Wright becomes first woman chair of Katy Area Economic Development Council

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Danielle Wright, president and CEO of Right Choice Construction, has been appointed chair of the Katy Area Economic Development Council's board of directors, making her the first woman to hold the position since the organization's founding in 2003.

Wright's business background

Wright has developed and successfully led multiple businesses in the Katy area, including Ageless MedSpa, Intellifacts Corporation and Katy Cab and Limo. She founded Right Choice Construction, a commercial and industrial general contracting company, in 2016. She was named a 2025 Gulf South finalist for the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award.

"I want to be a strong chairman for our board members, prioritizing them and valuing their input to make our EDC the strongest it's ever been," Wright said. "It's an honor to serve as the first female chair of this great organization, and I will continue to break ceilings, just as Right Choice Construction has done as a woman-owned business in a traditionally male-dominated industry."

Focus on collaboration and growth

As chair, Wright said she will focus on strengthening collaboration among members, expanding business opportunities and advancing the EDC's mission.

"Danielle has been a tremendous asset to the Katy Area EDC," said Angie Thomason, president and CEO of the Katy Area Economic Development Council. "Her leadership, experience, and deep understanding of the Katy area make her the ideal person to guide our organization into its next chapter. We are honored to have her serve as our Chair and to celebrate this historic moment for our EDC."