The CURE-Ageous 5K Fun Run returns to the streets of Cross Creek West for a good cause 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 18.

CURE-Ageous 5K Fun Run returns to Cross Creek West Oct. 18

FULSHEAR, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The CURE-Ageous 5K Fun Run returns to Cross Creek West from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 18.

Participants will meet at 31427 Cross Creek West Blvd. for the start of the race, which benefits the IBC Network Foundation. The nonprofit is dedicated to raising awareness of inflammatory breast cancer and funding research for a cure. The foundation will receive 100% of donations and runner registration fees.

Participants and spectators can also visit vendors, enjoy activities and purchase food from food trucks.

For more information and to register, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/TX/Fulshear/CrossCreekWestCourageous5kFunRun.