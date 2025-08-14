County Attorney Stalls Records Release on Claims She was Advising Commissioner McCoy During Debates with Members of the Court

RICHMOND, Texas (Covering Katy News) – The Fort Bend County attorney is delaying a local newspaper's attempt to investigate whether Commissioner Dexter McCoy and County Attorney Bridgette Smith-Lawson were secretly texting each other during recent Commissioners Court meetings.

The Fort Bend Independent requested all electronic communications between McCoy and Smith-Lawson during July 8 and July 22 commissioners court meetings after County Judge KP George accused them of improper collaboration.

Read the Fort Bend Independent article here.

Instead of releasing the records, Smith-Lawson's office asked the Texas Attorney General to review the request, claiming some information may be protected by attorney-client privilege and other exemptions. The AG's ruling could be fascinating given that Smith-Lawson not only acts as the attorney for McCoy, but for all members of Commissioners Court.

The move delays any disclosure by at least 15 business days and it's not unusual for the Attorney General's Office to take six weeks to rule on a request.

County Judge KP George triggered the investigation by alleging Smith-Lawson was "directly working with certain members of this court and against the majority of the court" during recent meetings. He claimed McCoy and the county attorney were having a texting "chat" during recent court sessions.

"It is very evident," George said. "If you go check the videos and so on and so forth, you will see it."

Smith-Lawson denied wrongdoing, insisting her office treats all commissioners equally. "Every bit of advice that Commissioner McCoy has, that you have, has been given to all five members of the court," she said.

McCoy also denied wrongdoing.

George has since sought outside legal counsel, citing his lack of confidence in Smith-Lawson's impartial advice.

Commissioner McCoy's office says "he is currently locating, compiling, and reviewing records that are responsive to this request" and the county attorney's office is seeking the AG's opinion on what can be withheld under various legal exemptions. Neither will have to turn over any information until the Attorney General rules.

The owner of Covering Katy News, Dennis Spellman, is also employed by the Precinct 3 Commissioner.