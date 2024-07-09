Cooling Shelters open in Fort Bend and Harris Counties

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - With the Heat Advisory still in effect and power outages impacting Cooling Centers and a Shelter are available are available for people needing a break from the heat, or simply somewhere to charge electronics.

Harris County

Radack Community Center: 18650 Clay Road, Houston | 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday

Weekley Community Center: 8440 Greenhouse Road, Cypress | | 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday

*We will update if the cooling centers are open after Tuesday.

Fort Bend County

Fort Bend County Fairgrounds - Building D | 4310 TX-36 S, Rosenberg, TX 77471 |Monday - Sunday | 9 AM - 5 PM

Attack Poverty | Friends of North Rosenberg | 1908 Avenue E, Rosenberg, TX 77471 | Monday - Saturday | 9 AM - 5 PM

River Pointe Church | 21000 Southwest Fwy, Richmond, TX 77469. Tuesday, July 9 | 12 PM - 6 PM

SHELTER OPEN AS OF 7/9/2024