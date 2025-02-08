Comcast and Dolby To Deliver First-Ever Super Bowl In Both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

HOUSTON, Texas (Covering Katy News) – Comcast and Dolby announced Friday that Super Bowl LXI on Fox will be delivered in both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for the first time. The experience will be available to Xfinity TV customers as part of Comcast's new Enhanced 4K offering on X1.

Comcast says enhanced 4K gives customers viewing with the best picture and audio quality, delivered to homes in the fastest way possible so the action customers see in their living rooms is only seconds behind the game unfolding in New Orleans.

"With the clearest picture quality and the most realistic audio possible, we're offering customers a viewing experience they can't get anywhere else for the biggest live sporting event of the year," said Vito Forlenza, vice president of sports entertainment at Comcast. "Plus, we're delivering it as fast as possible over our state-of-the-art network so customers can feel like they're witnessing every exciting moment at the same time as the fans in the Superdome,"

"Dolby and Comcast share a long history of delivering unparalleled, first-of-their kind experiences to fans, and today marks another milestone in our journey to transform the future of live sports," said Jason Power, vice president of AV ecosystem at Dolby Laboratories. "Together, we continue to raise the bar by offering Xfinity customers an immersive experience that brings the sights and sounds of the game to life like never before."

Xfinity customers can also enjoy this viewing experience in 4K with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos through the Xfinity Stream app, the company says. It's also said to be available on compatible Dolby-enabled streaming devices and TVs.

First launched for the Paris Olympics 2024, Comcast says Enhanced 4K is the new quality standard for live sports delivered in 4K on X1 and uses Comcast's network technology to deliver 4K video, ultra-low latency, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

Comcast says Dolby Vision reveals more details in entertainment with incredible brightness, lifelike colors, sharp contrast and richer detail. Comcast also says Dolby Atmos delivers immersive, multi-dimensional sound that places every snap, tackle and touchdown in pristine detail.