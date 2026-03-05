Methodist West Surgeon says colorectal cancer rising among younger adults; screening can save lives

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) — Colorectal cancer, long considered a disease of older adults, is now the leading cause of cancer-related death among Americans under 50 — and it is the only major cancer with a rising death rate in that age group.

The disease often begins as precancerous polyps that cause no symptoms — making routine screening critical. Most adults should begin screening at age 45, five years earlier than the previous standard. Those with a family history or other risk factors may need to start sooner.

"Routine screenings can help prevent colorectal cancer or detect it at an early stage," said Dr. Tareq Kamal, colorectal surgeon at Houston Methodist West Hospital. "If caught early, we can remove the cancer with minimally invasive techniques and achieve better outcomes."

"Early-onset colorectal cancer, defined as diagnosis before age 50, has been increasing steadily and now accounts for 10-14% of all colorectal cancer cases," said Dr. Adrianne Van Norman, gastroenterologist at Houston Methodist West Hospital. "It's recommended to start screening at age 45 and those with increased risk, such as family history of colorectal cancer and inflammatory bowel disease, should begin screening at an earlier age with more frequent intervals."

Warning signs include blood in the stool, persistent abdominal pain, unexplained weight loss, changes in bowel habits, and iron-deficiency anemia.

Nearly 150,000 Americans are diagnosed with colorectal cancer each year, and about 50,000 die annually from the disease. One in 24 people will be diagnosed in their lifetime.

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. For more information, visit houstonmethodist.org/cancer/colorectal-cancer.