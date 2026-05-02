City of Katy Council Election Results

CITY OF KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – Unofficial voting results for the May 2026 City of Katy General Election are as follows:
Ward A Candidates
- Johnston Dietz: Unofficial Voting Total – 316 votes (61.60%)
- J.R. Richardson: Unofficial Voting Total – 197 votes (38.40%)
Ward B Candidates
- Michael Meihls: Unofficial Voting Total – 429 votes (55.28%)
- Lyn Hunter Sullivan: Unofficial Voting Total – 262 votes (33.76%)
- Michael A. Payne: Unofficial Voting Total – 65 votes (8.38%)
- Roger Lowry: Unofficial Voting Total – 20 votes (2.58%)
At-Large Candidates
- Paul Follis: Unofficial Voting Total – 1,034 votes (80.59%)
- AJ Bailey: Unofficial Voting Total – 249 votes (19.41%)
All 16 of 16 precincts reported as of 9:25 p.m. Saturday. Results are unofficial pending canvassing. Voter turnout was 3.27 percent, with 7,926 ballots cast out of 242,624 registered voters.