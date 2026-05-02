City of Katy Council Election Results

CITY OF KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – Unofficial voting results for the May 2026 City of Katy General Election are as follows:

Ward A Candidates

Johnston Dietz: Unofficial Voting Total – 316 votes (61.60%)

J.R. Richardson: Unofficial Voting Total – 197 votes (38.40%)

Ward B Candidates

Michael Meihls: Unofficial Voting Total – 429 votes (55.28%)

Lyn Hunter Sullivan: Unofficial Voting Total – 262 votes (33.76%)

Michael A. Payne: Unofficial Voting Total – 65 votes (8.38%)

Roger Lowry: Unofficial Voting Total – 20 votes (2.58%)

At-Large Candidates

Paul Follis: Unofficial Voting Total – 1,034 votes (80.59%)

AJ Bailey: Unofficial Voting Total – 249 votes (19.41%)

All 16 of 16 precincts reported as of 9:25 p.m. Saturday. Results are unofficial pending canvassing. Voter turnout was 3.27 percent, with 7,926 ballots cast out of 242,624 registered voters.