Conditions Right for Wildfires

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – CenterPoint Energy is warning residents of Fort Bend County, Katy and Cypress about possible wildfires due to dry, windy conditions.

According to the National Weather Service, fires can start easily and spread quickly. To stay safe on March 15, residents should avoid burning anything outdoors, refrain from parking on dry grass and report any fires to local emergency departments.

Weather conditions ranging from "elevated to critical fire" are expected across most of Southeast Texas on Saturday. Dry weather following a cold front will bring modestly cooler but much drier air to the area. Westerly sustained winds of 10 to 20 mph with frequent gusts up to 30 mph, combined with afternoon relative humidity in the teens to mid-20s, will create critical fire weather conditions, primarily west of Interstate 45.

Rain from overnight storms may delay the onset of very low humidity but won't prevent it, according to the National Weather Service.

"Any fires that start could rapidly increase in size and intensity and move quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended," the NWS says.

Winds will be from the west at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Relative humidity will range from the mid-teens to lower 20s with high temperatures around 85 degrees.

CenterPoint Energy officials say they are monitoring weather conditions and preparing for possible temporary power outages, according to a March 14 news release.

"While the fire risk is currently lower for our service area than in other parts of the state, we are staying focused and taking action to prepare our equipment and customers if weather conditions worsen and the risk of fire grows," said Don Daigler, senior vice president of Emergency Planning & Response.

CenterPoint officials are preparing for potential power outages by performing pre-inspections and calibrating power line settings, coordinating with local emergency response agencies and communicating with customers in at-risk areas.

"We will keep customers informed via social media, email, text, and Power Alert Service, and in the event of any temporary safety outages, we will restore power safely and as quickly as possible," Daigler said.