CenterPoint Energy expects to restore 80% of customers by Sunday

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) – CenterPoint Energy has restored power to over 1.2 million customers since Hurricane Beryl struck on Monday. Still, it does not believe it will hit the 80% restored plateau until Sunday, July 14.

CenterPoint identifies the hardest-hit areas as Fort Bend and Brazoria counties and the I-45 corridor from Houston to the Woodlands where it must "rebuild the electric system." The utility says it has 12,000 crews working to restore power.

"In areas with significant structural damage, customers could experience prolonged outages while crews work to install thousands of new distribution poles and new overhead conductors, as well as other critical electrical equipment," a press release says.

On Friday, July 12, the company expects to be able to provide estimated restoration dates for substantially all impacted customers. At this stage, the company is providing estimated dates for restoration to help customers plan.

"We're building significant momentum in our restoration efforts, which is a testament to our crews' hard work and dedication to restoring power as safely and quickly as possible," said Lynnae Wilson, Senior Vice President, Electric Business. "Our first priority is getting the lights back on. At the same time, we have seen firsthand the devastation our neighbors are facing and our commitment to the community goes beyond restoration efforts."

CenterPoint's electric customers are encouraged to enroll in Power Alert Service® to receive outage details and community-specific restoration updates as they become available.