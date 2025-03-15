World of Beer Closes at LaCenterra

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Popular craft beer bar World of Beer at LaCenterra closed after the landlord changed the locks for non payment of rent. The company's Katy Google listing also says "permanently closed."

Locked Out for Good

"The locks on the premises have been changed due to tenant's failure to pay rent as required by the lease," says a letter taped to the front glass by LaCenterra. "Tenant's rights of possession of the premises has been terminated," the March 11 letter also says.

Corporate-Owned Location

The Katy restaurant wasn't a franchise—it was run directly by World of Beer corporate, which still has 15 company-owned bars and another 17 franchise locations scattered across the country.

The Katy location closed for a time duirng COVID. It eventually reopened but the location in Sugar Land, which also shut down during the pandemic did not reopen after COVID.

The next closest World of Beer location is at 9945 Barker Cypress Road in Cypress. That gastro pub is also corporate owned and remains open.

According to bankruptcy documents the company has closed the following locations over the past 18 months:

Destin, FL (Company)

N Myrtle Beach, SC (Company)

College Station, TX (Company)

Lafayette, LA (Company)

Gainesville, FL (Company)

Fort Worth, TX (Company)

Fort Myers, FL (Company)

Doral, FL (Company)

Syracuse, NY (Franchise)

Middleton, WI (Franchise)

Spanish Springs, FL (Franchise)

Indianapolis, IN (Franchise)

Townson, MD (Franchise)

Dublin, CA (Franchise)

Bankruptcy Troubles for Craft Beer Chain

At the end of 2024, the Tampa, Florida-based craft beer chain successfully emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. It's not known if the Katy shutdown is connected to those financial troubles.

"Our emergence from Chapter 11 places WOB on a solid path for long-term success – while maintaining the quality of the WOB Bar & Kitchen experience," president and chief executive officer Paul Avery said in a statement. "We remain deeply committed to serving our loyal customers, supporting our employees and franchises, and driving innovation and growth in a competitive market. With an exceptionally strong leadership team, I believe this is just the beginning of a prosperous new chapter for our brand."

Pandemic Fallout Played a Role in Bankruptcy

The company blamed several wallet-squeezing factors for its bankruptcy—higher interest rates, pricier rent, climbing operating costs, and restaurant business that never quite bounced back after the COVID-19 pandemic, challenges facing many businesses in the hospitality sector.

Future Plans Despite Houston Area Setbacks

Despite the Katy restaurant closure, World of Beer claims it's back on solid ground after restructuring its debt since the August 2024 filing. The gastropub chain is even talking expansion, with plans to open four or five new franchise restaurant locations yearly through 2030. There's no word on whether there will be another suburban Houston location or if a franchisee would like to take over the LaCenterra location.

Restaurant Industry Numbers Tell the Story

The numbers tell a sobering story for World of Beer. According to Technomic Ignite data, World of Beer's sales dropped 13% to $53.6 million in 2023, while its location count shrank by 12.5% to 42 restaurants. Today, just over 30 WOB restaurants remain nationwide in the competitive craft beer and casual dining market.