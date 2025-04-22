William David Homes Brings Premium Select Line to Final Cane Island Lots in Katy

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — William David Homes announced Monday the introduction of William David Select, a new product line offering luxury homes in master-planned communities, including Katy's prestigious Cane Island development where limited lots remain available.

The new line aims to provide high-end residences with premium finishes and expert craftsmanship without the extended timelines and costs typically associated with fully custom builds.

"We recognized a need for a home that retains the quality, detail, and luxury we're known for but in a format that better aligns with today's housing market," said David Sanders, CEO of William David Homes. "William David Select allows us to provide the same exceptional design and construction standards but with a streamlined process that reduces both time and costs while maintaining high quality and luxury."

A limited number of William David Select home lots are currently available in Cane Island, where buyers can choose from about five floor plans in the master planned community between highway 90 and Morton Road in the City of Katy. The company is also offering its Select line in Austin Point, located in Fort Bend County on FM 762 south of Highway 69 and George Ranch High School.

Sanders said the company is focusing on quality over quantity and working with communities that provide well-designed amenities and thoughtful planning.

"Our goal isn't to mass-produce homes—we focus on quality over quantity, ensuring that each home reflects the craftsmanship and attention to detail that define William David Homes," Sanders said.

The William David Select homes feature architecturally refined elevations, open-concept floor plans, high-end finishes, smart design efficiencies and personalization options.

"Master-planned communities need an offering that balances both affordability and high-end design," Sanders said.

The company plans to expand the William David Select line strategically across Texas, including Houston, College Station and Waco.